Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93

Trailblazing broadcaster was known for her interviewing skills

Stuti Mishra
Saturday 31 December 2022 03:44
Comments

Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.

She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter.

“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.

More follows

