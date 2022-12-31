Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93
Trailblazing broadcaster was known for her interviewing skills
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.
She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter.
“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.
More follows
