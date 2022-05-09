Two barges have become stuck along the Potomac River after heavy rain and flooding caused them to break free of their moorings and float off from Maryland.

The construction vessels had been stationed at a C&O Canal worksite around Williamsport when the area was impacted by heavy rain over the weekend, causing water levels to rise.

Maryland State Police said that the first barge, carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment for the National Park Service’s work on the Towpath Trail, broke loose on Saturday evening.

The second then also broke free and floated downriver out of control on Sunday afternoon, sparking concerns that the pair could hit area bridges.

By Sunday evening, both barges had gotten stuck in the Harpers Ferry area of West Virginia and were at a standstill in the river, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Maryland State Police said that contractors were working to ensure the barges remained where they were until they can be retrieved and the National Park Service is monitoring the situation.

Officials do not believe they will break free from where they are currently stuck.

The sheriff’s office shared a video of one of the barges stuck in the fast-flowing river on Sunday, describing the incident as “never a routine day”.

“Never a routine day in #Loudoun. LCSO has been coordinating w/ MD authorities after two barges became loose in the Potomac River & there was concern they could impact area bridges,” the department tweeted.

“At this time the barges are no longer moving down river & remain static in Harpers Ferry area.”

The smaller of the two barges became stuck in the water first, coming to a standstill below Dam 4, reported WJLA.com.

The larger barge then continued to float down the river in the direction of Washington DC before it struck a Norfolk Railway bridge before being caught up along the West Virginia side of the river by Dam 3.

The bridges between Loudoun County and Maryland remain open though there are still “minor flood levels” around the Harpers Ferry area, said police.

Visitors to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park are urged to check the park website or social media channels for the status of the pedestrian bridge before visiting.

“As always, be careful when venturing outdoors. Even now that the rain has passed, water levels in area rivers and streams, including the Potomac River, are still high along the C&O towpath, and trees have fallen across the park,” police warned.

“Trails along the river may be impassable or closed. High water may impact low areas of the park, and conditions may change unexpectedly. Be aware of possible debris on the towpath, flooding, washouts, and falling trees.”