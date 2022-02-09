InStyle and Entertainment Weekly print magazines axed by Barry Diller’s media group
Barry Diller’s media group is shutting down the print editions of six magazines including popular titles InStyle and Entertainment Weekly.
The magazines were acquired when the Dotdash group bought Meredith Corporation last year.
In addition to the aforementioned titles, EatingWell, Health, Parents, and People en Español will also no longer appear in print.
The move is part of an effort to transition these publications into digital-only brands, The Wall Street Journal reports, but will result in 200 job losses.
More follows…
