GiveSendGo for Temple University student accused of antisemitism launched

A GiveSendGo fundraiser has been launched for a Temple University student who was suspended over his alleged involvement in an antisemitic incident in a Philadelphia bar last weekend.

Mohammed Adnan Khan is accused of posting a video to his Instagram story showing a waitress inside the Barstool Sansom Street bar holding up a sign that read “**** the Jews” on May 3. Khan has also been accused of paying for the sign, which customers can order and choose a few words when ordering bottle service.

In the viral clip, which has been shared widely, college students are filmed standing as a waitress waves the sign in the air.

The fundraiser page, “Justice for Mohammed Adnan Khan,” organized by Temple graduate and free speech advocate Alex Morris, hoped to raise $75,000 to cover Khan’s legal fees, public relations support, and mental health resources.

Since its creation, the page has received just over $600. Its listed target is $15,000.

Khan has posted a video on X where he claims he “had nothing to do with the sign coming out.”

Yet he acknowledged that “the sign was provocative because it reminded people a lot of the unjust things that Israel is doing around the world.”

open image in gallery Temple University said Mohammed Adnan Khan had been placed ‘on interim suspension’ following the incident ( Getty/iStock )

The crowdfunding page maintains Khan’s innocence.

“Mohammed made mistakes—he attended a bar, perhaps trusted the wrong crowd—but he is not a bigot. He’s a student who deserves the chance to prove his innocence. Let’s ensure hate is met with accountability, but accusations are met with evidence.”

Page organizer Morris is demanding due process for Khan after Temple University placed him on interim suspension.

“At approximately 3 p.m., the university became aware of reports that Temple students were involved in an antisemitic incident at an off-campus location last night. This is deeply disturbing, and it is with profound regret that I must share this news with our community,” a statement from TU president John Fry read Sunday.

“In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple, and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university.

Fry said the student affairs division was conducting an investigation into the incident.

“Our Division of Student Affairs is conducting an investigation related to last night’s incident, and they have identified one Temple student who is believed to have been involved. This individual has already been placed on interim suspension.”

open image in gallery Portnoy posted two videos to X on Sunday in which he described the incident and said he was 'hunting down' those responsible. He later confirmed he had spoken to all those involved and had reached a 'fair' solution ( Dave Portnoy/X )

Fry said any students found to be involved would face “strict disciplinary action,” including expulsion.

Moreover, the fundraiser page wrote that the university’s decision “isn’t justice—it’s a witch hunt.”

Owner of the club, Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, took to social media Tuesday to state that the two female members of staff who were carrying the sign “were promptly fired the next day,” as per a video on X and a statement on Instagram.

He said he had also offered to send Khan and his friends to Europe to visit Auschwitz, a former Nazi Germany death camp, “so that they could reflect on their actions and hopefully come out as better men.”

The incident occurred at a time when tensions have been boiling over the international response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and President Donald Trump's pledge to crack down on antisemitism in universities.