Atlanta bartender stirs controversy with viral video showing six receipts and no tips
TikTok user @dannibeautyfulbones made video over New Year’s weekend, lamenting customers’ tipping habits
An Atlanta bartender has sparked a social media debate about customer service and tip etiquette after posting a video over the weekend showing six receipts left by customers that included no additional gratuity for her work.
Leafing through the receipts – which ranged from $14 to $120 – with perfectly manicured hands, @dannibeautyfulbones posted: “Bartending on a Saturday night in Midtown Atlanta.”
According to her TikTok profile, she works at Bowlero Atlantic Station, a bowling alley and restaurant in the centre of the city. Employees at the Georgia establishment directed The Independent to an HR executive who did not immediately return messages on Monday.
The video has been viewed more than 322,000 times and has garnered more than 8,300 likes on the platform, with many commentators horrified by the lack of tipping and others pointing out that gratuity is already included on many Atlanta bills and distributed among staff.
“I’m a bartender too, but girl it says additional gratuity,” @amandaeidlin1 said.
“Gratuity in ATL is like 18-20%. The tip is included in the total,” @ms.davenport commented.
Bartenders across the US are often paid less than minimum wage with tips expected to make up the difference.
The TikTok bartender followed up her weekend post with another post counting out a few $1, $5 and $20 bills, posting: “Since y’all wanna see my cash for tonight!”
Her latest post proclaims: “I go back to work Thursday night. See y’all then.
“Ima show y’all everything.
“My service, the tip bills, my cash & bill with the gratuity on them !!”
