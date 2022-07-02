One dead after truck explodes at Michigan air show

One person is dead after an accident at a Michigan air show on Saturday.

Police said the death occured around 1:10pm during the pyrotechnic portion of the Field of Flight air show in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The incident occured as a Shockwave Jet Truck raced two planes, going updwards of 300 miles per hour.

Video of the show captures the truck bursting into flames then exploding, sending a black mushroom cloud into the air.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department, and the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene investigating.

The identity of the deceased has not be disclosed.

The Independent has reached out to local first respondenrs for comment.

The show has been postponed due to the explosion.

Field of Flight is the nation’s largest combined air and balloon festival.

Saturday’s event was in part celebrating the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.