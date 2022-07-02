One dead after truck explodes at Michigan air show
Aviation officials on scene investigating
One person is dead after an accident at a Michigan air show on Saturday.
Police said the death occured around 1:10pm during the pyrotechnic portion of the Field of Flight air show in Battle Creek, Michigan.
The incident occured as a Shockwave Jet Truck raced two planes, going updwards of 300 miles per hour.
Video of the show captures the truck bursting into flames then exploding, sending a black mushroom cloud into the air.
The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department, and the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene investigating.
The identity of the deceased has not be disclosed.
The Independent has reached out to local first respondenrs for comment.
The show has been postponed due to the explosion.
Field of Flight is the nation’s largest combined air and balloon festival.
Saturday’s event was in part celebrating the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies