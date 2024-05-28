Bay Area man dies trying to save dog from devastating home fire

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A California man died this weekend after he ran back inside his burning home in an apparent attempt to save his dog, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to an RV mobile home engulfed in flames on Sunday, according to Aaron Klauber, fire captain for the Vallejo Fire Department. On their way to the scene, fire officials were notified someone had re-entered the home.

“As units were en route, additional information was reported, suggesting a possible individual had entered the mobile property, prompting a second alarm to be issued for additional manpower,” Mr Klauber wrote.

Officials discovered an adult man inside the RV in critical condition. He died on the scene before they could transport him to a nearby hospital. Officials also found a dead dog inside the home, and Mr Klauber said the man likely went inside to find his pet.

A Vallejo, California man died in a fire near the intersection of Carolina Street and Tuolumne Street, pictured, after trying to save his dog from the flames, fire officials said ( Google Maps )

“Regrettably, it appears the fire victim had re-entered the property in an attempt to search for his dog and was overcome by fire conditions,” Mr Klauber said in a statement.

It took fire officials just 20 minutes to completely extinguish the flames. While the fire threatened nearby structures, only one neighboring building sustained minimal damage before the fire was out.

“The Vallejo Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this loss,” Mr Klauber wrote.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Community members reacted to the tragedy on social media.

“So sad, but I could easily see any dog owner making that mistake, including myself,” one user wrote on Facebook, responding to a media report about the incident.

“May he rest in peace,” another said.

The Independent has contacted the Vallejo Fire Department for comment.

This devastating fire comes a month into California’s fire season, which typically spans April to October — however, due to a warming climate, the state faces heightened risk of fire nearly year-round.

High winds, especially during hot and dry weather, can increase wildfire risk throughout the state. Ninety percent of wildfires in the state are caused by human activity, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association.