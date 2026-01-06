Bayer sues multiple COVID vaccine makers in lawsuit over mRNA technology
Bayer is seeking unspecified monetary damages, clarifying it is not aiming to halt manufacturing
Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has launched legal action against leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, alleging the misuse of its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.
Filed in a Delaware federal court, the lawsuits claim the companies copied technology developed by Bayer's subsidiary, Monsanto, in the 1980s. This pioneering work, originally designed to strengthen mRNA in crops for stability, was allegedly applied to stabilise the genetic material within the COVID-19 vaccines.
Bayer has also filed a similar lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in a New Jersey federal court, arguing a DNA-based process used in its vaccine production infringes a Bayer patent. These actions contribute to a complex web of patent disputes surrounding the blockbuster COVID-19 jabs, including an existing lawsuit between Moderna and Pfizer.
Bayer, which was not involved in developing or selling COVID-19 vaccines, is seeking unspecified monetary damages, clarifying it is not aiming to halt manufacturing. The financial context is notable: Pfizer and BioNTech reported over $3.3 billion in revenue from global sales of their vaccine Comirnaty in 2024, while Moderna earned $3.2 billion from its Spikevax.
Johnson & Johnson ceased US sales of its vaccine in 2023. Bayer's complaints underscore Monsanto scientists' 1980s advancements in reducing mRNA instability for pest-resistant crops, technology now central to the alleged infringement.
