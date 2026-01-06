Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Bayer sues multiple COVID vaccine makers in lawsuit over mRNA technology

Bayer is seeking unspecified monetary damages, clarifying it is not aiming to halt manufacturing

Covid inquiry: Boris Johnson left meeting on Covid without mentioning disease

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has launched legal action against leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, alleging the misuse of its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

Filed in a Delaware federal court, the lawsuits claim the companies copied technology developed by Bayer's subsidiary, Monsanto, in the 1980s. This pioneering work, originally designed to strengthen mRNA in crops for stability, was allegedly applied to stabilise the genetic material within the COVID-19 vaccines.

Bayer has also filed a similar lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in a New Jersey federal court, arguing a DNA-based process used in its vaccine production infringes a Bayer patent. These actions contribute to a complex web of patent disputes surrounding the blockbuster COVID-19 jabs, including an existing lawsuit between Moderna and Pfizer.

Johnson & Johnson ceased US sales of its vaccine in 2023
Johnson & Johnson ceased US sales of its vaccine in 2023 (Getty)

Bayer, which was not involved in developing or selling COVID-19 vaccines, is seeking unspecified monetary damages, clarifying it is not aiming to halt manufacturing. The financial context is notable: Pfizer and BioNTech reported over $3.3 billion in revenue from global sales of their vaccine Comirnaty in 2024, while Moderna earned $3.2 billion from its Spikevax.

Johnson & Johnson ceased US sales of its vaccine in 2023. Bayer's complaints underscore Monsanto scientists' 1980s advancements in reducing mRNA instability for pest-resistant crops, technology now central to the alleged infringement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in