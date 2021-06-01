BC-AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

BIDEN-TULSA MASSACRE — President Joe Biden is set to mark the 100th anniversary of a massacre in Tulsa Oklahoma, that wiped out a thriving Black community. Biden will grieve for the more than 300 Black people killed at the hands of a white mob a century ago. His visit comes amid an ongoing national reckoning on racial justice. By Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 1,000 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after Biden arrival in Tulsa at 1:50 p.m.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden honors America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy, “the soul of America.” By Calvin Woodward. SENT: 530 words, photos, video. WITH: MEMORIAL DAY — A nation slowly emerging from restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans and the fallen on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago. SENT: 960 words, photos.

TULSA-MASSACRE-CENTENNIAL — Hundreds gather for an interfaith service dedicating a prayer wall outside historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood on the centennial of the first day of one of the deadliest racist massacres in the nation's history. By Peter Smith. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-VACCINE SHARING — In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting — with growing impatience — to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VOTING-BILLS-TEXAS — Texas Democrats pull off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. By Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.

DEMOCRATS-BLACK WOMEN-CANDIDATES — Black women are stepping up as Democratic candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate as the party looks to expand its footprint in Sun Belt battlegrounds. Black women are running top-tier campaigns in North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, and they’ll likely be joined in the coming months by Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams launching her second bid for governor. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

FRENCH-OPEN-OSAKA — Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, posting on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” SENT: 900 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SURVIVING SON — Brian Walter says he took all precautions to protect his parents from the coronavirus, but the New York City Transit employee had to carry on with his duties as an essential worker. He believes he exposed his father to the virus before John Walter died from COVID-19. Survivors wonder whether decisions they made had catastrophic consequences. SENT: 525 words, photos.

LONDON-BEYOND-THE-PANDEMIC-ONE-SCHOOL — Schools across Britain are racing to offset the disruption caused by COVID-19, which has hit kids from low-income and ethnic minority families the hardest. Students across England lost an average of 115 days of in-school instruction to the pandemic. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

CHINA-AGING-POPULATION — China’s leaders are easing limits on how many children each couple can have, hoping to counter the rapid aging of Chinese society. On Monday, the ruling Communist Party announced it would let all couples have three children instead of two. Its track record suggests such rule changes do little to change long-term trends as couples are put off from having children by the costs, disruptions to jobs and the extra burden of elder care. SENT: 880 words, photos.

CARIBBEAN PLANTATION BURIAL GROUND — An 18th century burial ground has been discovered at a former sugar plantation on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius. Archaeologists say it likely contains the remains of slaves and could provide a trove of information on their lives. SENT: 450 words, photos.

EU_BRITAIN-ISAAC-NEWTON-AUCTION — Handwritten notes that show one of history’s greatest scientific minds in action are going up for auction at Christie’s in London. Pages containing Isaac Newton’s jotted revisions to his masterwork, the “Principia,” are expected to sell on July 8 for between 600,000 pounds and 900,000 pounds ($850,000 and $1.3 million). SENT: 310 words.

CALIFORNIA-HOUSING-EMPTY-MALLS — California state lawmakers are grappling with a particularly 21st-century problem: What to do with the growing number of shopping malls and big box retail stores left empty by consumers shifting their purchases to the web. A possible answer in crowded California cities is to build housing on these sites. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

CANADA-INDIGENOUS-SCHOOL-DEATHS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it ’s not an isolated incident that over 200 children were found buried at a former Indigenous residential school. SENT: 800 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring COVID-19 home. SENT: 590 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK - MALAYSIA_Malls and many businesses in Malaysia have shuttered as the country begins its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. SENT: 595 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-URUGUAY — When Eduardo Rey celebrated his 69th birthday with 10 family members, he didn’t suspect it would start a mortal race to find medical care amid a surging pandemic. One month later, he died of respiratory insufficiency, joining more than 3,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in Uruguay since March. Uruguay faces one of the highest per capita coronavirus death rates. SENT: 860 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE EFFORT — Doctors and nurses are staffing mobile clinics throughout the U.S. to ensure people in tiny towns and far-flung rural areas can get vaccinated. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN — Health authorities aim to vaccinate 15,000 people at a London rugby stadium as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading variant. SENT: 320 words, photo.

IOWA-HOUSE DEMOCRATS — There are signs of Democratic fatigue in Iowa, a state viewed for decades as a true political battleground. Even as President Biden’s job approval remains strong, Iowa Democrats say they can feel their party receding, particularly in the industrial river towns they once dominated. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-TALC LAWSUIT — Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company’s talc products.. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 950 words, photos.

NEVADA-PRESIDENTIAL-PRIMARY — Nevada lawmakers have passed a bill that aims to make the state the first to weigh in on the 2024 presidential primary contests. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ISRAEL-REPUBLICANS — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on accused President Biden of being soft on Israel’s foes and inviting further violence during a deadly 11-day war that left Israelis rattled and turned parts of the Gaza Strip to rubble. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NEWS ZEALAND FLOODING — Floodwaters in New Zealand have receded, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SYRIA WHO PROTEST — Dozens of medical workers in rebel-held northwest Syria have protested a decision to grant President Bashar Assad’s government a seat on the executive board of the World Health Organization. They said Assad is responsible for bombing hospitals and clinics across the war-ravaged country. SENT: 500 words, photos.

INDONESIA MILITANT ARREST — Indonesian police say they have arrested 11 suspected Islamic militants accused of plotting attacks at several churches in easternmost Papua province. SENT: 370 words.

GAZA-WAR-CHILDREN-PHOTO-GALLERY — The latest Gaza war is over, but its wreckage still litters the purple bedroom of 9-year-old Shrouq al-Masri and her 4-year-old sister, Razan. Like so many children in Gaza, they will carry the memory of its horrors and devastation. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MIGRATION-EUROPE-DIGITAL FORTRESS — As the world begins to travel again, Europe is sending migrants a loud message: Stay away! Case in point: Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. By Derek Gatopoulos and Costas Kantouris. SENT: 960 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog hasn’t been able to access data important to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program since late February when the Islamic Republic started restricting international inspections of its facilities, the agency says. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — A constellation of Israeli political parties seeking to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened to hash out power-sharing agreements two days before a deadline. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Hamas’s top leader in the Gaza Strip expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ISRAEL-GAZA-AIRSTRIKE — Israel’s defense minister on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets, saying the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MISSIONARY LEGACY-SHIFT — Marcus Whitman has been an iconic figure from early Pacific Northwest history for generations. The Protestant missionary was among 13 people in 1847 killed by the Cayuse tribe near modern-day Walla Walla, Washington. But there has been renewed criticism of Whitman and reappraisal for his actions viewed by many as imperialistic and destructive. SENT: 990 words, photos.

HOUSTON NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub. Investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club. SENT: 140 words, photos.

BANQUET HALL-SHOOTING — A manhunt continued into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others, in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities. SENT: 410 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT-BENEFITS-END-MISSISSIPPI — At least 24 Republican-led states in the U.S. have now decided to end federal unemployment benefits early, months before they were set to expire in September 2021. That means millions of people will lose support. People in Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the country with the lowest-paying jobs, will be among the first to lose benefits. SENT: 920 words, photos.

HARVEY-FLOOD-CONTROL-PROJECTS — Houston residents and officials are seething over a Texas agency’s decision to not award the city a single cent of the initial $1 billion in federal flood mitigation funding the state was promised following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Texas General Land Office’s recent announcement of the winners and losers of the funds provided a rare issue that brought Houston Democrats and Republicans together in mutual outrage. SENT: 940 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

DRUG COURIERS-CITIZENS — An increasing number of American citizens have been apprehended as they have tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an uptick that’s come amid travel restrictions at the border with Mexico. SENT: 980 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-NASA — New Zealand has become the latest country to sign a space agreement with U.S. space agency NASA, just as New Zealand’s nascent space industry begins to take off. New Zealand became the eleventh signatory to the Artemis Accords, a blueprint for space cooperation and supporting NASA’s plans to return humans to the moon by 2024 and to launch an historic human mission to Mars. SENT: 370 words, photos.

INTERVIEW-MAZ-JOBRANI — A stand-up show in Dubai has marked the first time Iranian-American Maz Jobrani has been in front of a major live audience overseas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and he feels it. Jobrani had a calm demeanor and smile on his face during a recent interview with The Associated Press. It was a far cry from the exaggerated expressions and dancing Jobrani is known for in performance. SENT: 910 words, photos.

OLY-SOF-AUSTRALIA-TOKYO — Australia’s Olympic softball squad has touched down in Japan and is among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games. The so-called Aussie Spirit will be in camp in Ota City to prepare for its Olympic opener against host Japan on July 21. The Olympics officially open two days later. The Australian softballers arrive at a time of mounting pressure on Japanese organizers. Polls in Japan show a majority of people want the Olympics delayed again or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TEN-FRENCH OPEN — They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier — when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net ’tweener and hit the ball out. This match bathed in sunshine meant Federer finally was back at the French Open and back in Grand Slam action and he gave the excited fans what they wanted perhaps as much as he did: a victory. SENT: 670 words, photos.

