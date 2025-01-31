Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Altadena homeowner who returned home after being evacuated from the Southern California Eaton fire was shocked to find a surprise house guest in the property’s crawl space.

A massive, 525-pound adult male bear was hiding there following the deadly 14,000-acre blaze, and preventing utility workers from restoring the home’s power. During fires, animals fleeing the flames often wander into densely human-populated areas.

“The homeowner, along with neighbors in Altadena, had been evacuated due to the Eaton fire. Once they returned, the utility company informed the resident that power couldn't be restored, as there was a bear under the home where the company needed to work,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement posted to social media on Thursday.

open image in gallery The bear is seen in the crawlspace of an Altadena, California, home following the deadly Eaton fire. Animals often wander into densely human-populated areas during wildfires ( California Department of Fish and Wildlife )

After finding the furry friend, wildlife officials and the department’s environmental scientist Kevin Howells spent nearly 24 hours working to remove him from the premises.

“After assessing the crawlspace and size of bear, it became clear that chemical immobilization of the bear was not an option,” the department noted.

Adult male brown bears typically weigh between 600 and 900 pounds and large males can weigh over a thousand pounds by the time they are ready to hibernate for the winter.

open image in gallery The bear is evaluated by a wildlife official. He was trapped using some yummy food ( California Department of Fish and Wildlife )

Howells and the team determined that a bear trap near the opening of the crawlspace would be the best course of action.

And, within minutes of placing the trap, he left the crawlspace and triggered the trap door.

“We got some apples, peanut butter and some rotisserie chicken,” Howells told KTLA.

The massive mammal was safely transported to the nearby Angeles National Forest. He was released there after officials measured him and gave him a welfare check and a GPS collar.

open image in gallery The adult male bear looks at a camera in this California Department of Fish and Wildlife photo. The bear was safely released in the Angeles National Forest ( California Department of Fish and Wildlife )

The Altadena home has since been bear-proofed and utilities have been restored. When a bear is in a crawlspace, the department says Californians should reach out so that a wildlife professional can evaluate the situation.

“In the foothills of bear country, it’s important to close crawl spaces with bear-proof material in advance of winter months to discourage bears from denning and damaging property,” it said.

Locals told KTLA that they’ve seen the bear around the community for years and have even nicknamed him “Barry.”