Bear cub spotted in tree outside school forces California students to shelter in place
The bear cub and its mother were later seen running off ‘toward the foothills’
Two California schools were plunged into lockdown after a “confused” bear cub was spotted clinging to a tree outside, according to officials.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the cub was seen climbing a pine tree near Crescenta Valley High School in Los Angeles County.
Glendale Unified School District issued a shelter-in-place at both the high school and nearby La Crescenta Elementary, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the scene.
“We ask you please do not approach wildlife, keep a safe distance, and do not interfere with efforts to reunite this cub with its mother. Public safety, and the safety of our local wildlife, are a top priority,” the sheriff’s department said in a post on X at the time.
The bear later climbed down the tree and went wandering around the neighborhood, rummagaing through a dumpster and climbing up a nearby powerline pole, ABC7 reported.
A mama bear was also seen in the area, according to officials.
The two bears were later spotted running out of the neighbrohood and “toward the foothills,” CDFW officials told the outlet.
District spokesperson Kristine Nam told LA Times that roughly 2,950 students were in the schools during the lockdown. They continued their scheduled classes during that time.
