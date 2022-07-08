At least one person has died and three were injured after a car struck multiple pedestrians near the starting point of a popular footrace in North Carolina, event organisers said.

The crash occurred in Linville, North Carolina at approximately 7pm on Thursday when participants in the popular 5-mile footrace, called “The Bear”, had begun to lineup at the starting line for an event intended to kick off the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, The Charlotte Observer reported.

One woman participating in the race was declared dead and three other people were injured after a van that was reportedly transporting participants up and down the mountainside began to veer into a group of runners, WSOC reported.

Officials have yet to confirm exactly how many pedestrians were struck by the driver of a car and whether the people who were injured were just viewers or participants or a mix of both.

“An accident involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians occurred near the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Hwy. 105 in Linville,” race officials said, according to the Observer. “The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games took immediate action to cancel the race.”

State police told WBTV that an investigation into the incident has been opened up, but at the moment they believe the crash to have been a “terrible accident”.

The president of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Steve Quillin, offered his condolences following the deadly crash that left at least one person dead.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” said Mr Quillin.

The Highland Games are activities are going to continue as planned throughout the weekend, organisers said in a Facebook post.