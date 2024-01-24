The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Georgia beauty pageant contestant has been arrested following the death of an 18-month-old boy.

Trinity Poague, 18, was arrested on Friday on charges of felony murder, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said that on 14 January, it was asked to investigate the death of a child by the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department.

During the investigation, an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was found and taken to the emergency room in Americus, Georgia, but the child later died.

Ms Poague was arrested after multiple interviews and the examination of evidence, and she is currently booked into the Sumter County Jail with no bond.

The child had a fundraising page set up by Cecilia Smith, an apparent close friend of the boy’s father, according to Fox News.

"We are all very hurt and confused, just really in disbelief," Ms Smith told the outlet, saying that the father is “trying to manage as best as possible, but it is obviously very hard on him. He doesn’t want to speak to anyone about anything right now."

Investigators have not indicated Ms Poague’s relationship with the child.

Poague is the reigning Miss Donalsonville, who was also a contestant in the National Peanut Festival Pageant. She is also reported to be enrolled at Georgia Southwestern State University.

The GBI said that once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Independent has contacted the GBI and the Sumter County Coroner for comment.