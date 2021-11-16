Biden administration to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, report says

The Biden administration is set to announce that neither the president nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, a report says.

Citing several sources familiar with the plans, The Washington Post reports that a diplomatic boycott is intended as a protest of the Chinese government’s human rights abuses without preventing US athletes from competing.

A formal recommendation has been made to President Joe Biden and he is expected to approve it before the end of November.

The timing of the announcement is said to not be linked to the virtual meeting on Monday evening between Mr Biden and Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

Reports ahead of the meeting suggested that Mr Xi intended to bring up the Olympics during the meeting and even personally invite him to attend, but the issue was not discussed during the meeting according to a senior administration official.

A White House readout of the virtual meeting does state: “President Biden raised concerns about the [People’s Republic of China’s] practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly.”

There has been no prior word from the administration on the possibility of a boycott. Human rights groups and activists have called for a full athlete boycott.

In May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record without punishing US athletes.

