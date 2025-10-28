TikTok star Ben Bader’s girlfriend pays tribute after influencer dies aged 25

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 25-year-old TikTok influencer giving young people lifestyle and financial advice has died suddenly, his girlfriend has said.

Ben Bader passed away in Miami on October 23, his partner Reem revealed on social media, in a post to TikTok that has since been made private. She added that his cause of death is ‘still unknown’.

“The past few days have been the hardest few days of my entire life and I’ve never dealt with this before,” she wrote, per the Daily Mail.

open image in gallery Bader was described as a “kind, caring, generous person” ( YouTube/ Ben Bader )

“Especially not the loss of someone as important as he was to me,” she continued. “He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.

“There were no signs of [his death] happening, we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal.”

Reem said she had spoken to Bader on FaceTime a few hours before he passed when he seemed happy.

“Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life,” she added. Reem captioned her post telling everyone to “hold your loved ones extra tight and never forget to say I love you”.

Bader had a combined following of more than 200,000 people across his social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

His final TikTok by Bader was posted the same day as his death, where he shared financial advice to followers.

He previously posted a series of photos including one with his girlfriend celebrating his 25th birthday a month ago in September.

Friends have paid tribute to Bader, including fellow Miami based content creator Jimmy Farley, who posted a photo of the pair to Instagram.

“You truly knew how to live life to the fullest and it was so special to be around everyday,” Farley wrote.

“And even though I don’t think I’ll ever be okay from this horrible mishap happening, I’m just so grateful you achieved so many of your dreams in this short but epic life you had and that I got to enjoy so many of them with you too.”

Another influencer, Trina Nuance posted a video tribute to Bader.

“Life’s precious and our fingerprints don’t fade from the lives we touch. How we treat each other in the smallest ways has more impact than we think … rest east, Ben,” she wrote in her caption on Instagram.

“You were such a talented writer. The world’s lucky to have your mind and soul immortalised across platforms. I’ll never forget our heart to heart. Legends never die.”