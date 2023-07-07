Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen arrested during protest over Julian Assange case

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Cohen, the 72-year-old activist and co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, was arrested after blocking the Department of Justice entrance during a protest against the US government’s prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Mr Cohen was arrested in Washington DC on Thursday, one day after tweeting that he would be participating in the protest and was willing to “risk arrest” in order to “protest the criminalisation of the free press and the prosecution” of the WikiLeaks publisher.

“Right now, unless things change, and unless we change them, freedom of press is going up in smoke,” Mr Cohen said during the demonstration, before setting aflame a document propped up on an easel, which read “freedom of the press.”

Mr Cohen sat outside the building entrance next to Jodie Evans, co-founder of the social justice charity CodePink, until Homeland Security officials handcuffed them.

This isn’t the first report related to the ice cream brand that made headlines this week. Ben & Jerry’s came under fire after putting out a 4 July message calling for the US to return “ stolen indigenous land ,” starting with Mount Rushmore.

Mr Assange faces an 18-count indictment from the DOJ. He faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse after WikiLeaks allegedly published classified documents in 2010.