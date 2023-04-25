Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company

One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 April 2023 20:42
Ben & Jerry's Cannabis
Ben & Jerry's Cannabis
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.

Ben Cohen has started Ben's Best Blnz, a nonprofit cannabis line with a stated mission of helping to right the wrongs of the war on drugs. The company says on its website that 80% of its profits will go to grants for Black cannabis entrepreneurs while the rest will be equally divided between the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and the national Last Prisoner Project, which is working to free people incarcerated for cannabis offenses.

“The War on Drugs (first so named by President Richard Nixon) has targeted lower income Black and Brown people thru over policing, discriminatory prosecution, and discriminatory sentencing,” the website states. “That’s why despite using pot at the same rate, Black people are 4 times more likely to be arrested than Whites.”

Ben's Best Blnz, or B3, says it licenses its formulas, packaging, trademarks, and marketing materials to for-profit businesses that pay a royalty. After expenses are deducted, the royalties are donated to the cause.

The cannabis is grown in soil using no nonorganic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, the website states.

Recommended

The B3 products, including pre-rolled joints with lower levels of the psychoactive compound THC, are expected to be available in cannabis shops in Vermont next month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in