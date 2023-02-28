Ben Kweller’s son Dorian, 16, dies in car accident

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The son of singer-songwriter Ben Kweller died in a car accident at the age of 16.

Dorian Zev Kweller’s death was confirmed by Mr Kweller in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” Mr Kweller wrote. “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev.”

“Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day,” Mr Kweller added. “A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!”

“His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen,” he said.

“We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages,” he concluded.

More follows...