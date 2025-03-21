Thousands of bottles of Benadryl recalled due to ‘child poisoning’ risk
The recall of 100 ml bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir was announced by manufacturer Arsell
Thousands of bottles of Benadryl have been recalled due to concerns of “child poisoning” from the drug packaging.
The recall of 100 ml bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir was announced on Thursday by manufacturer Arsell. The affected product was sold online at Amazon.com from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $16 and $19.
According to an online notice, the packaging for the affected batches is not child-resistant, “posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.”
The recall involves Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink-and-white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. The product contains 100 mL of Benadryl.
The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions and manufacturer information.
The bottle is packaged in a paper box decorated with pink and white with the word “Benadryl” written in blue text. The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: “X003VRIGUL.”
About 2,300 bottles of the allergy medicine were affected and in need of recall, Arsell said, though no injuries have yet been reported.
Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.
Arsell recommends that consumers should immediately secure the Benadryl out of the sight and reach of their children and contact Arsell for a full refund.
The company advised that consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number along with a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl to recall@arsellsupport.com.
Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of.
According to Mount Sinai symptoms of a diphenhydramine overdose include blurred vision, dry mouth, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, confusion, hallucinations and seizures.
