Bernard Kerik: 9/11 police commissioner later imprisoned and pardoned dies aged 69

Bernie Kerik, who led the New York City Police Department on 9/11, has died aged 69.

Kash Patel, former FBI director, confirmed Kerik's death on social media on Thursday.

He said Kerik had suffered from a “private battle with illness” before his death.

Kerik had a controversial career after his service as police commissioner, pleading guilty to tax fraud and other charges. He was later pardoned.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor, spoke on his show on Thursday, reflecting on his long relationship with Kerik.

open image in gallery Kerik with Rudolph Giuliani, right, who said he was ‘like his brother’ on news of his passing ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We’ve been together since the beginning. He’s like my brother,” Giuliani said through tears. “I was a better man for having known Bernie. I certainly was a braver and stronger man.”

Kerik, an Army veteran, rose to the pinnacle of law enforcement before a fall so steep that even a city jail named after him was renamed.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud and false statement charges, partially stemming from over $250,000 in apartment renovations he received from a construction firm that authorities say counted on Kerik to convince New York officials it had no organized crime links.

He served three years in prison before his release in 2013.

President Donald Trump pardoned Kerik during a 2020 clemency blitz. Kerik was among the guests feting Trump after his first appearance in federal court in Florida in a case related to his handling of classified documents, attending the former president’s remarks at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club.

Kerik was appointed by Rudy Giuliani to serve as police commissioner in 2000 and was in the position during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

He later worked for the former major of New York City surrounding the efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss.