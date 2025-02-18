Democrats want their opposition party to get loud. Bernie and AOC are trying to help

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Monday was President’s Day, and around the country the Democratic base made itself known in the streets.

Crowds gathered in cities in every state across the country, ranging from dozens to thousands by area code, as part of a nationwide day of protest organized by “#50501”, which used Reddit and other platforms to quickly set up hundreds of spontaneous demonstrations.

The message was one of outrage in the face of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s dismantling of federal agencies including USAID, the Department of Education, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and others. But one question was on the minds of individual demonstrators and organizers alike: where are the Democrats?

It was also a bit of a shot across the bow of the national party. Subsidiary chapters of Indivisible, one of the groups singled out by grumbling Democrats on Capitol Hill as supposedly out of touch, returned their insults with a 50-state show of force.

America’s opposition party does not seem to be keeping up. The Democratic response to the wholesale shuttering of agencies has been mind-boggling: a flustered and frustrated Maxine Waters demanding the name and badge of a stern-looking man preventing lawmakers from accessing the headquarters of CFPB. Cringe-inducing chants of “We will fight!” (when?) and “We will win!” (how?) from the likes of Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer, as the party leans into the protest aesthetic with little to back it up.

In terms of actual strategy, there’s nothing to critique. Democrats had no alternative or unity behind an effort to secure their own legislative priorities in exchange for votes to support the Laken Riley Act in January. The national party is totally disconnected from its grassroots, leading state-level officials to take up legal challenges to DOGE’s slash-and-burn cost-cutting while Democrats in both chambers continue to lend credibility to Musk and his efforts.

But more than anything else, the party is just seemingly absent: from old media, where Democrats appear to a dwindling cable news audience (minus Fox, the largest network, where most won’t tread); from new media, where the left is grappling with just having lost to a candidate who appeared on podcasts and Twitch streams; and in the limelight of national spectacle, where Trump, unlike his predecessor, enjoys visibility — he took a lap at the Daytona 500 this weekend, seven days after appearing at the Super Bowl.

As the broadcaster Stephen A. Smith (who has stoked curiosity about his own possible political ambitions) put it to Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor in an episode released today: “Isn’t it their job to recognize and notice what their constituency finds appealing?”

If Smith doesn’t have a future in elected office, he could at least stand to give a few lectures on media strategy at the DNC.

There are, of course, bright spots within the party when it comes to presenting a visible opposition force. Bernie Sanders continues to pump out video after video for his YouTube channel and Instagram page — each one is racking up millions of views between the platforms, and he has amassed more than five times the followers of Cory Booker, chosen by Chuck Schumer to teach their shared caucus how to communicate via social media.

open image in gallery Bernie Sanders, the two-time presidential contender, continues to dominate across social media platforms while the rest of his party scrambles to respond to a supercharged second Trump administration. ( Getty Images )

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, too, continues her dominance of Instagram. She’s closing on 9 million followers, thanks to her frequent Stories posts and videos aimed at a younger demographic less experienced with the workings of politics.

The Democratic Party’s supporters online — even the centrists and conservatives — are itching for that same kind of leadership.

That was obvious as Republican-turned-Democrat strategist Cheri Jacobus went semi-viral this week for a suggestion that Pete Buttigieg, former Transportation secretary, be empowered by the party to host a daily opposition news briefing. The suggestion of Buttigieg hints at the hunger on the left for a brawler — Buttigieg’s sparring with Fox News hosts was a rallying point for the pro-Biden and pro-Harris camps in 2024. Jacobus’s suggestion was echoed by billionaire Mark Cuban, who himself has been floated as a possible standard-bearer for the center-left.

open image in gallery Buttigieg's interviews with conservative journalists on Fox News have wowed Democrats used to the party avoiding the network entirely. ( Getty Images )

But party leadership is loath to concede anything to the progressive left, even when it comes to helping an aging party embrace modernity. Ocasio-Cortez in particular was snubbed by her party (or, more accurately, blocked from advancement by a vengeful Nancy Pelosi) in favor of Gerry Connolly, whose main accomplishment as the new ranking member of the Oversight Committee appears to have been botching plans for a vote to subpoena Musk — the vote failed due to a Democratic absence, for which Connolly failed to account.

If the Democrats are going to remain relevant over the next year, they’ll need to elevate those among them with the ability to scrap with Republicans. They risk being permanently two steps behind the GOP without them.