A military base in Bethesda, Maryland is on lockdown due to both a bomb threat and an active shooter threat, the base has announced.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda, which includes the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, said it received an anonymous phone call at about 8:45am on Wednesday saying there was a bomb at or near Building 10 of the facility.

“The base is on lockdown,” NSAB said in a tweet. “All personnel should shelter in place. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.”

In a separate tweet, the base also said there was an active shooter threat.

“SHELTER IN PLACE: Bomb threat to BLDG 10 and active shooter threat being investigated,” NSAB wrote.

