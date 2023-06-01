Security guards hailed as heroes for saving baby choking in gas station

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two Beverly Hills security guards have been hailed as heroes for saving the life of a baby who was choking to death in a gas station forecourt.

Niko Nesbeth and Joey Madrigal were at work at the 76 gas station on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive in Los Angeles at around 11.30am on 26 May when they were alerted to a distressed mother pleading for help, according to Fox11.

“She starts screaming, ‘Is there a doctor? Is there a doctor?,’” Mr Madrigal told Fox11.

Surveillance footage showed Mr Nesbeth rush over to help the mother, and she hands her child over to the Marine veteran before collapsing to the ground.

Mr Nesbeth told the news site that he could see the boy’s face was turning blue.

“I could tell his colours were changing so I knew he was choking and wasn’t getting air.”

Los Angeles security guards stepped in to save a baby’s life as he was choking at a gas station last week (Fox11)

He said his military training kicked in, and be turned the baby over before tapping on his back to try to restore his breath.

When the infant started crying, he realised that air was getting into his lungs.

Former Marine Niko Nesbeth stepped in to save the life of a baby who was choking to death at a Los Angeles gas station (Fox11)

Meanwhile, Mr Madrigal, his partner at the Covered 6 security firm, called 911.

Jose Peraza, an attendant at the gas station, told KTLA he helped to console the “devastated” mother.

“He was dying, not breathing or anything.”

Joey Madrigal called 911 while his partner saved a baby from choking (Fox11)

The infant was reportedly unharmed after the ordeal.

Mr Nesbeth told Fox11 he was happy to be in the right place at the right time, calling it “divine intervention”.

“It was the best feeling to feel that way,” he told the station.

“To assist a community — especially a little child — that’s amazing.”