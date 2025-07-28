Bezos backs basic EV pick-up where radio, back seats and power windows will cost you extra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Slate Auto, an electric pick-up brand backed by Jeff Bezos, will build its no-frills vehicle, where a radio and power windows cost extra, at an old Indiana printing plant.

Slate announced on Monday that it is taking over the historic plant in the small town of Warsaw that closed in 2023. The new facility is expected to create 2,000 jobs, the company said.

The truck originally had a $20,000 price tag after federal EV incentives – much less than the average new vehicle, which sells for above $45,000. But Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ killed the federal EV credit, now likely adding an extra $7,500 to the cost.

The brand is selling its truck on the concept that it “can change into whatever you need it to be – even an SUV.”

“Made in the USA at a price that’s actually affordable (no really, for real), their website boasts.

Slate Auto is unveiling an affordable electric truck that has a price tag starting at $20,000. ( Slate )

The baseline truck is small, measuring 15 feet long, which is smaller than a Honda Civic hatchback. The standard truck also only features two seats, for a driver and a single passenger, and will be built with gray panels, cutting costs by forgoing additional paint.

Standard versions of the truck also come with roll-down windows and manually adjustable rearview mirrors, according to Car and Driver. However, customization will allow customers to change countless features of the vehicle.

Slate says more than 100 accessory items will be available when deliveries of the truck begin at the end of 2026. Possible upgrades include power windows, a stereo and a center console.

There’s also an SUV kit, which adds a roof panel to the truck’s bed, a three-across rear bench seat, a roll bar, and airbags in the back of the car. It was not immediately clear how much each possible add-on would cost customers.

The Michigan-based company has raised over $700 million from investors, including Bezos, and received over 100,000 reservations for its cars, which won’t be delivered until late 2026 but can be reserved for $50.

The truck comes at a time where the cost of a new car is out of reach for many Americans – and may only get worse under President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“There’s a growing appetite, especially among younger drivers, for vehicles that are more honest, more modular and less over-engineered,” said Paul Waatti, director of industry analysis at AutoPacific. “Slate taps right into that.”

With reporting by Reuters.