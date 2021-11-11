Astroworld death toll rises to nine as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani dies after six days in ICU

Bharti Shahani had been fighting for her life since Friday night after she was crushed in the deadly surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld

Rachel Sharp
Thursday 11 November 2021 19:59
<p>Bharti Shahani died from her injuries in the deadly crush at Travis Scott’s festival </p>

(ABC13/Bharti Shahani)

The death toll from the Astroworld Festival tragedy has now risen to nine after 22-year-old student Bharti Shahani has died after six days in ICU.

Ms Shahani’s family confirmed her death in a heartbreaking press conference on Thursday where they called for “justice” and her mother sobbed uncontrollably saying “give me my baby back”.

Ms Shahani had been fighting for her life on a ventilator since Friday night after her brain was deprived of oxygen and she suffered multiple heart attacks in the deadly crush at Astroworld Festival.

The computer programming student at Texas A&M University had gone to Travis Scott’s concert with her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani but they all became separated from each other in the chaos.

While her sister and cousin both survived, Ms Shahani was rushed to hospital with medics performing CPR on her on the way.

She was declared brain dead on Wednesday before she passed away the following day.

