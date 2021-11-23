Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, says White House

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden intends on running for a second term in 2024.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a short statement on Monday that it was “his intention” to run for another four-year term.

“He is. That’s his intention,” Ms Psaki said aboard Air Force One, as the US president flew to Fort Bragg, NC for a Thanksgiving ceremony with US servicemembers.

The remarks come amid intense speculation about 2024, and whether Mr Biden would stand aside for another Democrat to run.

If he runs for president again in 2024, he would again be the oldest ever US president to be sworn in. As would former US president Donald Trump — his rumoured Republican rival for 2024.

Biden has faced a fall in approval ratings among voters in recent months, with 42.8 per cent approving and 52.2 per cent disapproving of his performance so far, according to an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight.

Defeat in Virginia earlier this month, as well as infighting in Congress, have also raised fears about Mr Biden’s credibility.

Ms Harris, who became the first Black and Asian-American woman to hold the presidency as Mr Biden underwent a colonoscopy Friday, faces an approval rating of 28 per cent, as found by a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

Mr Biden, according to doctors, has a stiffened gait that was attributed to acid reflux, but was declared fit to serve as US president.

Additional reporting by Reuters.