Victims and families of the 9/11 terror attacks will reportedly receive billions of dollars that were seized from Afghanistan’s central bank.

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order on Friday that would allow the terror attack victims and families to receive some $3.5bn (£2.5bn) from assets, according to reports.

The funds were taken from Afghanistan’s central bank before the Taliban returned to power last August, The New York Times revealed on Friday, and have since been frozen.

Humanitarian causes in Afghanistan will also receive some of that $3.5bn, Biden administration figures toldThe Times, although a formal announcement is expected.

The funds are from a total of $7bn (£5.1bn)from the Afghan central bank that ws frozen in the US following the withdrawal of American troops from the two decade-long war – that begun in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

The inclusion of charities operating in the country will address some concerns around the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which has been badly hit by funding crises.

That includes the suspension of $9bn (£6.2bn) in assets held abroad, $7bn of which by the US. As have other sources of interntiaonl funding ceased since the Taliban took control last August.

The remaining half of the $7bn will go towards funding ongoing litigation by American victims of terrorism, a Biden administration source told the Associated Press on Friday. Although that again remains to be confirmed.

Nearly 80 per cent of the money for the previous Afghanistan government’s budget came from international sources, forcing the Taliban to call for help amid limited food supplies.

The terrorist group reportedly oppose the US splitting the $7bn in assets.

The other $2bn (£1.4bn) is held in Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Qatar.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.