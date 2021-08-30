Joe Biden has insisted that the Afghan withdrawal was the best way to avoid the loss of more American lives.

The president thanked the military for its role in completing the “dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled”, without the loss of any more American lives, in a statement following the last US flight out of Kabul.

Mr Biden noted that the evacuation of 120,000 people was the largest US airlift in history to end the 20-year campaign in the country, which started after the 9/11 terror attacks.

“The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States,” said Mr Biden on Monday.

“They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended.”

The president announced that he will address the nation on Tuesday to explain his decision not to extend the US presence in Afghanistan beyond 31 August.

And he said that his decision had been “the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned.”

“Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead,” he stated.

Mr Biden added that he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “to lead the continued coordination with out international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan.”

And he insisted that the White House would hold the Taliban accountable for commitments given to the US about remaining Americans who still want to leave the country, even after the US departure.

“The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan and coordination with partners in the region to reopen the airport allowing for continued departure for those who want to leave and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” said Mr Biden.

And finally he asked all Americans to join him in prayer as the evacuation was finally complete.

“First, for our troops and diplomats who carried out this mission of mercy in Kanul and at tremendous risk with such unparalleled results: an airlift that evacuated tens of thousands more people than any imagined possible,” he said.

“Second, to the network of volunteers who helped identify those needing evacuation, guide them to the airport, and provide support along the way.

“And third, to everyone who is now - and who will - welcome our Afghan allies to their new home around the world, and in the United States.”