Biden aide stays in Scotland after testing positive for Covid at Cop26

A White House aide who was traveling with president Joe Biden in Europe last week tested positive for Covid-19 and remained in quarantine in Scotland.

Though the aide was not in close contact with the president, the aide and a few other members of Mr Biden’s traveling staff remained in Scotland to undergo additional tests, according to reports.

The person tested positive on a lateral flow test mandated by the UK government for all attendees at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, which Mr Biden had been attending with other world leaders last week. The president however, tested negative on Tuesday and returned to Washington on Wednesday, reported Associated Press (AP).

The White House said that the person is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. It added that in order to remain cautious, members of the president’s staff who were close to the aide did not take the Air Force One and instead flew back in a different plane to the US.

The aide is a member of the the National Security Council staff, reported Bloomberg. Those who were close to the aide, have also tested negative.

The breakthrough infection surfaced amid regular testing among the president and his staff over the course of his five-day trip to Rome and Glasgow. Staff traveling with the president were tested daily using a mix of both RTPCR tests as well as rapid tests.

The case is believed to be unrelated to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was scheduled to travel with Mr Biden but remained in Washington after she got infected herself.

Ms Psaki said on Sunday that she had ‘mild’ symptoms after contracting the virus from one of her family members.

Earlier, Ms Psaki has said that the White House would only make public infections among commissioned staff like herself. This means those members of Biden’s staff who have the title ‘assistant to the president’, reported Bloomberg.