Watch live as Joe Biden speaks in Arizona as part of a three-state swing of western US states to tout recent economic gains and the anniversaries of key legislation.

The US president is expected to highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate action.

Mr Biden will also use his visit to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon.

National climate adviser Ali Zaidi confirmed plans for a new national monument to preserve around 1,562 square miles (4,046 square kilometers) just outside Grand Canyon National Park to make Native American tribes’ and environmentalists’ decades-long vision to preserve the land a reality.

It comes after pushes from tribes in Arizona, who have called on Mr Biden to use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create a new national monument called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni; “Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam,” for the Havasupai people and “I’tah Kukveni” translates to “our footprints,” for the Hopi tribe.