Watch live: Biden speaks ahead of family care announcement

Watch live as Joe Biden makes a speech ahead of his administration's announcement of an executive order aimed at tackling the cost of family care.

The US president's executive actions will take immediate effect, to "make child care and long-term care more accessible and affordable for families, including military families."

Among his orders, Mr Biden is proposing to direct federal agencies to lower costs for families benefitting from the Child Care & Development Block Grant (CCDBG) program, improve access to home-based care for veterans, enhance job quality for long-term care workers, and consider testing a new dementia care model to include support to give primary family caregivers a break.

A White House fact sheet published ahead of Mr Biden's speech read: "Many Americans – particularly women – stay out of the workforce to care for their families, making it hard for businesses to attract and retain a skilled workforce and for the economy to grow."

"President Biden believes that we must secure significant new federal investments to transform care in this country. That’s why he and vice president Kamala Harris called for investments to support high-quality, affordable child care, preschool, and long-term care in their fiscal year 2024 budget."

