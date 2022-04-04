Biden calls for new gun laws as Sacramento shooting victims named

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to introduce “urgent” gun reforms following a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, at the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Biden said Congress needed to ban the sale of privately made firearms, or “ghost guns”, and to require extensive background checks on all gun sales.

The Democrat also called for Congress to “repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability” for mass shootings, and for lawmakers to pass a budget proposal to provide cities with more funding to tackle gun crime.

His statement followed a mass shooting event in Sacramento’s entertainment area on Sunday morning, in which six people were killed and a dozen others were injured.

At least two gunmen are on the run, according to police, who said three men and three women were among the victims.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Sacramento police chief Kathy Lester told reporters at a press briefing.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy. But we are also resolved as an agency to find those responsible and to secure justice for the victims and the families.”

Mr Biden, who cited a number of reforms already introduced by his administration, added in his statement: “Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence...But we must do more than mourn; we must act”

“In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible,” he said.

The remarks were among the strongest yet by the president on gun control, and come after a string of deadly shootings in the US this year, and the second mass shooting in Sacramento in recent weeks.