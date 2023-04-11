Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden arrives in Belfast on Tuesday, 11 April, for a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In 1998, then-UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair and then-Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern signed the agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, in a peace deal made to largely end 30 years of conflict - the Troubles.

The conflict, beginning in the late 1960s, was between republicans who wanted Northern Ireland to become part of a united Ireland and unionists who wanted it to remain within the UK.

Around 3,532 people, mostly civilians, were killed.

The Good Friday Agreement was made between the British and Irish governments and eight political parties in Northern Ireland.

US Senate majority leader George Mitchell helped broker the deal, chairing talks between parties and groups.

The agreement acknowledged the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as a part of the UK, but established a principle of consent which meant that a united Ireland could be established if and when a majority of people in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland wanted it.

