Watch live: Biden welcomes Modi to White House with South Lawn ceremony
Watch live as US President Joe Biden welcomes India’s prime minister Narendra Modi to the White House with a ceremony on the South Lawn.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday, 21 June, for his first official state visit.
The global leaders will discuss defence, technology and climate change as they attempt to strengthen US-India relations.
Modi will also address a joint session of Congress during his visit.
Human rights advocates and demonstrators are expected to descend near the White House gates to protest the visit.
Modi has faced criticism over the rise of violence associated with Hindu nationalism and discrimination against Muslims living in India.
US lawmakers have urged president Biden in a letter to raise human rights concerns with Modi in their private meeting.
