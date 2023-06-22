Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as US President Joe Biden welcomes India’s prime minister Narendra Modi to the White House with a ceremony on the South Lawn.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday, 21 June, for his first official state visit.

The global leaders will discuss defence, technology and climate change as they attempt to strengthen US-India relations.

Modi will also address a joint session of Congress during his visit.

Human rights advocates and demonstrators are expected to descend near the White House gates to protest the visit.

Modi has faced criticism over the rise of violence associated with Hindu nationalism and discrimination against Muslims living in India.

US lawmakers have urged president Biden in a letter to raise human rights concerns with Modi in their private meeting.