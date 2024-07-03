Support truly

Staffers working on President Biden’s re-election effort are preparing for the campaign to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket. Sources say Biden will step aside but finish out his term after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump nearly one week ago.

One Democratic strategist who worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign and still speaks regularly to senior campaign officials told The Independent on Wednesday that there’s “no question” that Harris would be passed the torch.

They said campaign officials have been counseling prominent Democrats to refrain from explicitly calling for Biden to withdraw his candidacy in favor of letting him make the decision on his own.

“He doesn’t want to be pushed out. He wants to make the choice,” said the strategist, who explained that it’s not so much a matter of whether Biden will make the unprecedented decision, but when.

The Independent understands that Biden’s campaign staff and White House staff are set to participate in all-staff calls throughout Wednesday, during which leaders will attempt to reassure them that all is well and lay out the way forward.

But a source familiar with internal campaign dynamics says this weekend will see Biden make the decision to withdraw and elevate Harris.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] is when Biden is going to sit down with the family. Like, that’s going to be the really big decision … it’s not even really a decision because I think we all know where it’s going,” they said.

The source added that right now, it’s “just about how it happens” and “how smoothly it happens.”

Biden has spent the last week hunkered down with top advisers in hopes that he could weather the firestorm that erupted within minutes of the primetime debate. During the 90-minute session, which took place in a CNN television studio sans audience, Biden was on more than one occasion left to deliver rambling, nonsensical answers. The president appeared to lose his train of thought on multiple occasions, leaving supporters and Democratic strategists aghast at his condition.

After initially acknowledging that he’d had “a bad night” and telling supporters the next day that he realizes that he does not debate as well as he once did, Biden debuted a new explanation for his troubles at a private fundraiser late Tuesday, telling donors he was fatigued from a taxing travel schedule.

“I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through I don’t know how many time zones … in the couple of weeks before the debate,” he said. “And I didn’t listen to my staff. And I came back and I nearly fell asleep onstage.”

Biden has agreed to an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous to be taped on Friday for the network’s Sunday public affairs program, This Week. It is understood that clips from the longer show will be aired Friday night on David Muir’s World News Tonight.

The president has also committed to a press conference at next week’s NATO summit, which he is hosting in Washington.

But behind the scenes, he has privately told allies that his efforts at damage control may be all for naught. According to CNN, he told one confidante: “It’s not working,” and left the impression that he would stand down if polling does not improve and fundraising takes a toll following the ABC interview.

White House insiders are now increasingly confident that their campaigning efforts will be re-directed towards making Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic Party’s new standard-bearer against Trump.