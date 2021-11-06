AP News Digest 3;35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————————-

NEW & DEVELOPING

———————————————

MUSIC-FESTIVAL-DEATHS — Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival. SENT: 60 words.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — The House approves a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolve a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates. The legislation would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works. By Alan Fram. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-DEMOCRATS — The Democrats of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, felt the red wave building over the summer when frustrated parents filled school board meetings to complain about masking requirements and an academic theory on systemic racism that wasn’t even taught in local schools. So they were not surprised when Democrats all across this key county northeast of Philadelphia were wiped out in Tuesday’s municipal elections. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

CLIMATE-ARCTIC-HARDEST-HIT — The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge of survival. Scientists and activists say the ongoing negotiations at the U.N. climate conference may determine the fate of the northern polar region perhaps more than any other part of the planet. In a couple decades or less, the Arctic will see summers with no sea ice. Some glaciers are doomed. The massive ice sheet in Greenland is melting. Permafrost is thawing. These developments loom large during the negotiations in Glasgow, which is the farthest north the annual negotiations have taken place. Scientists believe Arctic warming is already contributing to weather calamities elsewhere around the world. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-ECONOMY — The U.S. economy was supposed to help President Biden and Democrats, but as of late it’s been hurting them with voters. Americans have turned pessimistic about the economy as inflation has persisted. By Josh Boak. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

———————————-

TRENDING NEWS

———————————-

VENICE-BEACH-DANCING-PHOTO-GALLERY — Dancers silently lose themselves in the music on Venice Beach as participants describe an almost spiritual experience. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BOEING-SETTLEMENT — Boeing settles shareholder lawsuit over 737 Max crashes. SENT: 300 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-OFFICE-SHOOTING — Accused California mass killer incompetent to stand trial. SENT: 400 words.

PROJECT-VERITAS-DIARY-PROBE — FBI searches homes tied to Project Veritas over diary probe. SENT: 350 words, photo.

SCI-SPACEX-CREW — No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers . SENT: 490 words, photo.

VIRGINIA-GOVERNOR-SON — Election officials say Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote. SENT: 430 words, photo.

NASCAR-LET'S GO BRANDON — NASCAR denounces ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ conservative rally cry. SENT: 480 words, photo.

FALL BACK — End of daylight saving time means winter is on the horizon. SENT: 250 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated. Nearly 98% of the over-65 population has received at least one COVID-19 shot and more than 25% of them have gotten boosters. The improving metrics could get a boost from President Biden’s workplace mandate and the launch of COVID-19 shots in elementary-age students. But some experts warn the virus isn’t going away and it could spread more easily with people indoors this winter. By Jeffrey Collins and Mike Schneider. SENT: 950 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DENVER-ZOO-HYENAS — Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary lab has announced. SENT: 320 words, photos.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

ELECTION-2021-VIRGINIA-HOUSE — Democratic leaders in Virginia conceded Friday that Republicans have won control of the House of Delegates. The Associated Press has not called all of Virginia’s House races yet. But the concession means Republicans would complete an elections sweep in which they also reclaimed the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. SENT: 460 words, photo.

TEXAS-BIDEN — More and more, Texas and the Biden administration are dragging each other to court. First it was over immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border. Then a Texas ban on most abortions. Then this week, just days after the Justice Department urged the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, Attorney General Merrick Garland brought another lawsuit against America’s biggest red state, this time over restrictive new voting rules. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BUTTIGIEG-SON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten celebrate their adopted baby son’s return home after being hospitalized for a health scare. SENT: 200 words, photo.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARRASSMENT — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time. Albany Country District Attorney David Soares said in a letter Friday that the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective.” By Michael Hill. SENT: 475 words, photos.

TEACHER-DEATH-TEENS-CHARGED — Court hearings were set for next week for two southeast Iowa high school students charged with murder in the death of a high school Spanish teacher as her family deals with the shocking ordeal and urged forgiveness. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NEVADA EXECUTION-LEGAL CHALLENGES — A state attorney has asked a federal judge for a quick hearing and ruling about the constitutionality of Nevada’s execution procedure, saying a drug that officials want to use for condemned killer Zane Floyd’s lethal injection will expire in late February. SENT: 560 words, photos.

REFINERIES-POLLUTION RULES — Southern California air regulators have approved new restrictions on area oil refineries and other factories that could remove tons of smog-forming pollutants from the air. SENT: 420 words, photo.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

UNITED NATIONS-ETHIOPIA — The U.N. Security Council called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict in Ethiopia on Friday, and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region. SENT: 710 words, photo.

UNITED-NATIONS-SAFETY-FOR-JOURNALISTS — A proposed U.N. resolution would “unequivocally” condemn all attacks, reprisals and violence against journalists and media workers and urge governments to take action to end the prevailing impunity and punish these crimes. SENT: 520 words.

OBIT-BRAZIL-MENDONCA — Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, died in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26. SENT: 310 words, photo.

HAITI-FUEL-CRISIS — Haiti’s fuel crisis is deepening, with the country’s Professional Association of Banks announcing that a shortage of petroleum is forcing institutions to cut their hours and days as dozens of gas stations across the capital remain closed. SENT: 290 words, photo.

————————

SPORTS

———————

FBN--RODGERS-COVID-19 — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. The 37-year-old Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. The reigning NFL MVP tells SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 890 words, photos.

—————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.