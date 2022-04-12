Bird appears to poop on Joe Biden during president’s inflation speech in Iowa

President Joe Biden’s day in Iowa took a colorful turn when he was pooped on by a bird while speaking to a crowd about his plan to help Americans struggling with soaring inflation in a barn in the town of Menlo.

The president, who is on a “rural infrastructure tour”, announced Tuesday that his administration is suspending a federal rule that bans the sale of E15 gasoline during the summer in an attempt to curb rising fuel prices triggered in part by the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement drew a standing ovation in Menlo and was praised by the state’s leading Republicans, including Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds. Iowa is a leading producer of ethanol, and also serves as a key early state in presidential primaries.Mr Biden is also using this trip to tout the impact of the recently-passed infrastructure bill for rural communities.

But despite the warm reception from speech attendees in Iowa, Mr Biden’s first trip to Iowa since his election as president in November of 2020 wasn’t without a blemish.

During the speech, Mr Biden also ramped up his rhetoric against Russian president Vladimir Putin, accusing the strongman leader of “genocide”. It appeared to be the first time the Biden administration has used the term against Russia.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of us should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Mr Biden said.