Watch live: Biden addresses nation after Trump’s historic presidential win against Harris
Watch live as President Joe Biden addresses the nation on Thursday (7 November) after Donald Trump’s historic win against Kamala Harris.
Biden will address the nation from the White House Rose Garden at 11am ET (4pm GMT).
Meanwhile, Trump is celebrating his election win by beginning the process of choosing who will join his second administration, as his conservative allies and surrogates jostle for position in the hope of securing a top role.
Trump completed a shocking political comeback by winning the election four years after leaving the White House.
The former president surpassed the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes early yesterday after winning key battleground states.
He also won 51 percent of the popular vote, picking up 72.5m votes to Harris’s 68m as she fell well short of Biden’s 2020 total of 81m.
