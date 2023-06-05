Watch live: Biden welcomes Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs to White House
Watch live as US President Joe Biden welcomes NFL defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory.
AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38–35 on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP.
The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl Championships throughout their history as a sports franchise.
Super Bowl LVII was the second most-watched broadcast in the US with 115.1 million viewers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were the first Super Bowl winners to visit the White House in 1980 during Jimmy Carter’s presidency in a dual ceremony with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the world series winning baseball team.
The Washington DC tradition dates back to 1865 when President Andrew Johnson welcomed the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball club.
