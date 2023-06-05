Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as US President Joe Biden welcomes NFL defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory.

AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38–35 on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl Championships throughout their history as a sports franchise.

Super Bowl LVII was the second most-watched broadcast in the US with 115.1 million viewers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the first Super Bowl winners to visit the White House in 1980 during Jimmy Carter’s presidency in a dual ceremony with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the world series winning baseball team.

The Washington DC tradition dates back to 1865 when President Andrew Johnson welcomed the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball club.