Biden weighs in on Super Bowl result with mid-game tweet

President Joe Biden has weighed in on who he wants to win the Super Bowl with a tweet in the second quarter of the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off for the NFL championship at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

He reposted a video made by First Lady Jill Biden in which she wears an Eagles shirt with her name and the number 46 on the back.

Dr Biden, who is at the Super Bowl, captioned the video: “We’re ready. Fly Eagles Fly.”

“As your president, I’m not picking favorites,” Mr Biden wrote.

“But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles fly,” he added.

The first lady grew up in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia and is a keen fan of the Eagles and the Phillies baseball team.

The president joked about the first lady being able to go to the Super Bowl in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Addressing Chief Justice John Roberts, Mr Biden said that he’d need a court order because the first lady was going to go to the Super Bowl on Sunday while he had to stay in Washington.

He has joked on other occasions about hot having a choice in who he supports because of Ms Biden.

“Fly, Eagles, fly!” the president said during a recent visit to Philadelphia.

“Now, the good news is I happen to mean it. But even if I didn’t, I’d say it. You know why? Otherwise, I’d be sleeping alone.”