The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told the Washington Post.

The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.

The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.

At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days before their departure. However, the administration is considering shortening the period to just one day.

Rochelle Walensky, director at Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDS), said at a White House briefing on Tuesday that the agency was considering a range of measures, including evaluating “how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-departure testing closer to the time of flight, and considerations around additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines."

The CDS also recommends travellers get an additional Covid-19 test three to five days after arrival.

President Biden is likely to visit the National Institute of Health in Bethesda on Thursday, where he will announce his winter Covid-19 strategy.

“On Thursday, I’ll put forward a detailed strategy outline and how we’re gonna fight this COVID this winter, not with shutdowns and lockdowns - with more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing and much more,” he said addressing the media in Minnesota.