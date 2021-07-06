The world’s tallest horse has died at the age of 20 years old, the owners announced.

Big Jake, a Beligian horse who was 6-foot-10-inches tall and weighed 2,500lbs, lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette, Wisconsin.

He earned the title of world’s tallest horse in 2010 from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Owners Valicia and Jerry Gilbert announced the death of Big Jake on Facebook, saying that he died back in June, but they declined to reveal the exact date.

“It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Big Jake,” the Facebook post said.

“Big Jake was much more than a world record holder. He was a central part of our family. We feel very privileged to have had him in our lives. He truly loved people and impacted many over the course of his lifetime. We will miss you!!”

Mr Gilbert said that Big Jake was born in Nebraska weighing 240lbs at birth, which was about 100lbs over the typical weight of a Belgian foal.

“Jake was a superstar and I’m not just saying that because he was,” Mr Gilbert told WMTV. “He was truly a magnificent animal. He was extremely talented.”

The family intended to keep the horse’s stall empty to memorialise the animal following his passing. A brick will also be inserted onto the outside of the stall with Big Jake’s picture and name.

“It’s very quiet (at the farm),” Mr Gilbert said. “The other horses know. I think they have their own grieving time because Jake was the center of attention around here. There is a huge void. It feels like he’s still here, but he’s not.”