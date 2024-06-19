The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Late last year, unverified social media footage began circulating appearing to show former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, filmed on a doorbell camera, emerging from a home shirtless and heading away.

The footage indeed does show the NFL legend, and the home he’s leaving shirtless is that of his reported girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader, according to a report Wednesday in the Daily Mail, which did not describe any source of its evidence for its claims.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Belichick for comment.

Last week, TMZ reported that Belichick, 72, is in a relationship with Hudson.

According to the outlet, the pair met and were photographed on a flight from Boston to Florida, where they discussed a school philosophy project Hudson was working on at the time, and the NFL coach reportedly autographed her textbook.

Neither have commented publicly about whether they are in a relationship.

Since the two met, they’ve reportedly been spotted together in New Orleans, and Belichick was seen this March at a cheerleading competition in Maryland.

The alleged doorbell camera footage was fodder for jokes at the May roast of Tom Brady, the all-star quarterback who spent numerous seasons with Belichick at the Patriots.

“Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one,’” Brady told the crowd at the Netflix event. “But now that I am retired, my favorite Ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house a few months ago. Hey, you still got it. Respect baby.”

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski added at the event. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”