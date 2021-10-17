Bill Clinton released from hospital after recovering from infection

Bill Clinton was released from a southern California hospital on Sunday morning where he was treated for an infection.

The former president was discharged at around 8am from the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Mr Clinton, aged 75, was admitted to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, officials said.

Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for the 42nd president, said on Saturday that he would remain hospitalised one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics.

All of his health indicators were “trending in the right direction,” Mr Ureña said.

An aide to the former president said Mr Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Dr Alpesh Amin, chair of the Department of Medicine and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, oversaw the team of doctors treating President Clinton.

“President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today,” said Dr Amin. “His fever and white blood cell count are normalised and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics.”

“On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honoured to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”

