Bill and Melinda Gates announce plans to end their marriage

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates abruptly announced on Monday that he and his wife, Melinda Gates , will be separating.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Mr and Mrs Gates wrote in a statement they both posted on Twitter.

The couple has been married for almost three decades, and works together to run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , one of the largest charity organizations in the world.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the Gates’ statement continued.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The husband and wife did not say whether they planned to divorce or simply separate. On both copies of the Twitter post, the comments were disabled.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the statement concluded.