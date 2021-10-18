Bill Gates was told to stop emailing a midlevel female Microsoft employee in 2008 after top executives told him his behaviour was inappropriate, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the then-married Mr Gates was ‘flirtatious’ and propositioned the employee in the newly discovered emails.

A spokesman for Microsoft, Frank Shaw, told the WSJ the emails were discovered by the company just before Mr Gates retired in 2008, and had been sent the previous year.

“While flirtatious, they were not overtly sexual, but were deemed to be inappropriate,” Mr Shaw added, saying Mr Gates had proposed meeting up with the female worker away from the office.

Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Mr Gates, told the WSJ in a written statement that the claims were “false, recycled rumours from sources who have no direct knowledge, and in some cases have significant conflicts of interest.”

Mr Gates finalised his divorce from his wife of 27 years Melinda French Gates in August after he admitted having an affair with a former Microsoft employee.

He has spoken about his “regret” over his meetings with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In May, it was revealed that Microsoft investigated a relationship Mr Gates had with a different female employee 20 years earlier.