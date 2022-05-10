Bill Gates tests positive for Covid, says he has ‘mild symptoms’
‘I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,’ says the Microsoft co-founder
Bill Gates has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Mr Gates wrote on Tuesday. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.”
The Microsoft co-founder added that he is fully vaccinated, protecting him from a severe case of the disease, and plans to work remotely at his charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Mr Gates tweeted. “The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work.”
Under Mr Gates’ leadership, the Foundation has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on combating Covid-19, and the tech billionaire has urged efforts to prepare for the “next” pandemic. In announcing that he himself has caught the virus, he remained focused on that message.
“We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” Mr Gates wrote.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
