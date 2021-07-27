Billy Graham’s grandson is in ‘critical condition’ with Covid

Billy Graham’s grandson, Jonathan Lotz, is in “critical condition” in hospital, after contracting Covid-19.

Daughter of the late evangelist Graham, Anne Graham Lotz, posed about her son’s condition on Sunday. She explained on Facebook that he was not on a ventilator but in the intensive care unit.

“Jonathan is in ICU,” she wrote. “Pray he will not have to go on a ventilator, that his oxygen levels would increase, that his lungs will be strengthened, healed and that his health will be fully restored – with no long term complications.” More than 20,000 people responded to her post with well wishes and prayers.

Jonathan Lotz, 51, is an ordained minister and a cancer survivor, who previously worked with his grandfather – a man considered to be one of the most influential Christian leaders of all time.

Mr Lotz was able to text his mother from his hospital bed: “I am physically exhausted yet Spiritually overflowing!” he wrote. “I am continually pouring over the Psalms of Ascent (120-134) in ICU. I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!”

It is so far unknown if Mr Lots has received the Covid-19 vaccine. Ms Lotz asked for people to “pray for Jonathan’s swift healing and recovery”.

Mr Lotz’s grandfather, Reverend Billy Graham, died in 2018. He preached in more than 185 countries in his lifetime. He was known for rejecting racial segregation, inviting invited Martin Luther King Jr. to preach and providing spiritual counsel to US presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry S. Truman and Barack Obama.

Mr Graham died aged 99 at his North Carolina home after conducting more than 400 crusades.

The Independent has contacted Anne Graham Lotz for further comment.