Second ever US avian flu case in humans recorded in Texas

The illness has been spreading rapidly among American cattle in recent weeks

Io Dodds
Monday 01 April 2024 19:25
Comments
<p>Dairy cattle feed near Vado, New Mexico, in March 2017</p>

Dairy cattle feed near Vado, New Mexico, in March 2017

(AP/Rodrigo Abd)

A dairy worker in Texas has tested positive for avian flu, representing only the second ever human case in the US.

H5N1, commonly known as bird flu, has been spreading rapidly across cattle in the American South and Midwest over the past few weeks, but had so far largely failed to make the jump to humans.

One other person tested positive in Colorado in April 2022 after direct contact with poultry.

Across the globe, total of 887 humans have been infected with avian flu since 2003, according to the World Health Organisation, with 462 resulting in death.

However, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said on Monday that the person infected last week was suffering only mild symptoms, and was being treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir.

This story is developing and will be updated.

