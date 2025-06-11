Tourist gored by bison in Yellowstone after group ‘approached it too closely’
It is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this spring
A tourist was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday after “a large group of visitors approached it too closely,” park officials said.
The confrontation happened around 9:45 a.m. in the Old Faithful area. The 30-year-old man, from Randolph, New Jersey, sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene, according to park officials.
He was taken from the scene by first responders.
Park officials have not released the man's name or provided details about his condition, citing an ongoing investigation. They also didn’t release further details about the incident.
The cofrontation is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this spring. On May 7, a 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, suffered minor injuries after being gored in the Lake Village area.
Bison gored at least two people in Yellowstone in 2024, including an 83-year-old South Carolina woman who was seriously injured. A bison gored an Arizona woman in the park in 2023. Yellowstone bison injured two people in 2022.
Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other wild animal. They can run up to 35 mph, faster than the men’s world record in the 100-meter dash.
Standing up to 6-feet tall and weighing up to 2,000 pounds , they are North America's biggest land animal.
Park regulations require visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison and other large herbivores and 100 yards away from wolves and bears.
“Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space,” Yellowstone park officials said. “Bison will defend their space when threatened,” the statement said, describing the animals as “unpredictable”.